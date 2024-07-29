The granddaughter of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, Dr Jagrit, joined Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj at Patna's Gyan Bhawan on Sunday.

Two other prominent leaders, former RJD MLC Professor Rambali Singh Chandravanshi and retired IPS officer Anand Mishra also joined Jan Suraaj in the presence of Prashant Kishore.

Dr Jagriti is currently working at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science while Anand Mishra, an Assam cadre IPS officer, recently took voluntary retirement to contest the Lok Sabha election from Buxar.

He initially joined the BJP but contested the Buxar seat as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him the ticket.

Professor Rambali Singh Chandravanshi is associated with Patna University's BN College. He is a former MLC of RJD and belongs to the.

Prashant Kishor has said that his Jan Suraaj will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly election.

(With inputs from IANS)