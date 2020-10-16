Karnataka's recoveries at 8,841 outnumbered 8,477 new Covid cases on a single day on Wednesday.

"With 8,841 discharged in the last 24 hours, 6,20,008 patients have recovered across the state till date, while 8,477 fresh cases rose the Covid tally to 7,43,848, including 1,13,538 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Thursday night,

However, 85 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,283 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 3,788 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,97,193, including 65,268 active cases, while 2,28,462 recovered so far, with 3,520 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 939 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 352 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 80, Ballari 75, Hassan 51, Kalaburagi 47 and Chamarajanagara 43.

Out of 1,04,811 tests conducted on Wednesday, 30,977 were through rapid antigen detection and 73,834 through RT-PCR.

"Positivity rate reduced to 8.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1 per cent," the bulletin added.

