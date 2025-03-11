Karnataka's red chilli farmers deserve same support as Andhra growers: CM Siddaramaiah to PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and requested urgent implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for red chillies in Karnataka.

He demanded that the red chilli farmers of Karnataka should get the same level of support that their counterparts are receiving in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, "The Kalyana Karnataka region, one of the most backward and drought-prone areas in the country, is home to thousands of small and marginal farmers dependent on red chilli cultivation. The continued neglect of their plight will only deepen the economic distress and push many farmers into a debt crisis.

"It is, therefore, imperative that the Union Government extends the Price Deficiency Payment scheme under the Market Intervention Scheme to Karnataka, ensuring parity with Andhra Pradesh."

Siddaramaiah stated, "I write to you with deep concern for the lakhs of red chilli farmers in Karnataka, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka region, who are facing unprecedented crisis due to the drastic fall in the prices."

The government of India has approved the PDP scheme under the MIS for Red Chillies (Guntur variety) at Rs 11,781 per quintal with coverage for up to 25 per cent of production.

While this is a welcome step, the distress faced by Karnataka's red chilli farmers remains unaddressed, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised.

In Karnataka, the cost of production for Guntur variety of Red Chillies (rain fed) has been assessed at Rs 12,675 per quintal by the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission.

However, farmers are forced to sell their produce at distress prices that go as low as Rs 8,300 per quintal in markets like Sindhanur. This not only results in massive financial losses but also threatens their very survival, the CM noted.

"Therefore, we request the Union Government to bear the full amount of the Price Deficiency Payment to ensure fair compensation for farmers. The red chilli farmers of Karnataka deserve the same level of support that their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh are receiving. A fair and just intervention by the Union Government at this crucial moment will not only provide immediate relief but will also reaffirm the Centre's commitment to the welfare of farmers across the country, irrespective of the state they belong to," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"I hope that you will give this request the utmost priority and take necessary steps to extend and strengthen the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme under MIS for Karnataka's farmers. I look forward to your urgent response and positive action in this regard," the CM stated.

CM Siddaramaiah also requested Prime Minister Modi to increase MIP to Rs 13,500 per quintal from the current MIP of Rs 11,781.

"Expand coverage to at least 75 per cent of production which is necessary to provide meaningful relief," he said and demanded that the Centre must bear the full burden of the PDP.

(With inputs from IANS)