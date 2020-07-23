A few weeks back Kamegowda had been praised for his effort towards digging over 16 ponds in Karnataka. However, now the 85-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya.

The 'pond man' as he is fondly called has been admitted to the Mandya Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where is recovering after his swab tested positive.

How did Kamegowda contract COVID-19?

The 85-year-old Kamegowda was admitted to MMCH on Tuesday with a history of being an asthma patient. Kamegowda is a resident of Dasanadoddi village, Mandya in Karnataka.

Kamegowda had recently fractured his leg as well and was taken to the hospital for treatment in an ambulance on Monday night, upon arriving at the hospital he had to undergo the mandatory test for COVID-19. Following his testing positive, both his sons and daughters-in-law will also undergo the test.

Kamegowda is currently asymptomatic and is responding well to the treatment, while his children and family are under home quarantine awaiting test results. However, authorities are wondering where the elderly man caught the virus. The possibility of him having contracted the virus in the ambulance is also being considered by health officials.

Recently, the Kamegowda was appreciated for his efforts towards lakes and ponds in digging 16 of them in the district. He won praise from the Prime Minister also for his work. The KSRTC recently issued a free lifetime pass to the 'pond man' to recognise his work in the area of water conservation.