The IT industry in Karnataka is pressuring the state government to consider a new legislation that proposes extended work hours for tech professionals. The proposed bill, which would permit software professionals to work for 14 hours a day, is currently under evaluation. The revelation was made by Karnataka's Minister for Labour, Santhosh Lad, during a press interaction at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature in Bengaluru.

Minister Lad clarified that the bill was not an initiative of the IT Minister, Priyank Kharge, but was brought to the government's attention due to pressure from the IT industry. The industrialists from the sector are the ones advocating for this change. However, the government is taking a cautious approach, evaluating the bill from the labour department's perspective.

Recognizing the importance of public opinion in this matter, Minister Lad has called for a discussion involving all major stakeholders. He urged people to share their opinions, ensuring the department would consider these views while deciding. The minister also addressed concerns about the personal and social life of IT employees, stating that IT heads and leaders of big companies in the country need to discuss this issue.

He invited IT companies, owners, and directors to come forward and discuss whether the proposed legislation is necessary or not. The minister's comments reflect the government's commitment to making a decision based on wisdom and public opinion. He assured that the government has not acted independently or impulsively, but is addressing an issue brought to its attention by the IT industry.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has expressed concerns over this potential change, highlighting the significant impact it could have on employees' mental and physical health and their work-life balance. This situation is reminiscent of historical instances where governments have had to balance industry demands with workers' rights. For example, during the industrial revolution, factory owners often demanded long working hours from their employees. However, public outcry and labor movements led to the establishment of labor laws and regulations that protected workers' rights.

The proposed 14-hour workday bill for IT professionals in Karnataka is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. The government's approach of seeking public opinion and encouraging debate among all stakeholders is commendable.

However, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what decision will be made. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for the IT industry and its workforce, not just in Karnataka, but potentially across India. It is a critical juncture that could redefine the working conditions in the IT sector, and all eyes are on the Karnataka government as it navigates this challenging issue.