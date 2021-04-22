With a record 23,558 new cases in a day, Covid tally crossed 12-lakh mark in Karnataka, including 1,76,188 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

"The state's Covid tally shot up to 12,22,202 after 23,558 patients tested positive on Tuesday. With 6,412 patients discharged in the day, recoveries increased to 10,32,233 till date," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru reported 13,640 cases, taking its Covid tally to 5,83,675, including 1,24,894 active cases, while 4,53,388 recovered so far, with 3,509 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 116 lives across the state, including 70 in Bengaluru during the day, taking the overall death toll to 13,762 and the city's toll to 5,382. Among districts, 1,176 fresh cases were reported in Tumakur, 975 in Mysuru, 792 in Ballari, 757 in Kalaburagi, 544 in Bengaluru Rural, 492 in Mandya, 471 in Udupi, 445 in Hassan and 401 in Dakshina Kannada.

Of the 904 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 200 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 156 in Kalaburagi, 82 in Tumakur, 51 in Mysuru, 49 in Davangere, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Shivamogga and 40 in Dharwad. Out of 1,52,281 tests conducted during the day across the state, 16,899 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,35,382 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate increased to 15.47 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent across the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 60,281 people, including 26,541 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 31,256 in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated during the day.

"Cumulatively, 74,60,493 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

Seeks 1,500 tonnes oxygen supply daily from Centre

Karnataka on Wednesday urged the Central government to rush 1,500 tonne of medical oxygen daily to the state for treating Covid patients in state-run and private hospitals.

"Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has written to the Centre to supply 1,500 tonne of medical oxygen daily to overcome its shortage in our hospitals where demand for the gas been rising due to surge in Covid cases," state Health Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters here.

Hoping for an early response from the Centre, he said though 300 tonnes of oxygen has been allotted to the state, the need had doubled due to the surge in cases. "We need about 600 tonnes of oxygen daily this month and 1,500 tonne in May as Covid cases are expected to peak in the coming weeks," he said.

Referring to anxiety among the people to get admitted to hospital soon after they test Covid positive, the minister said 95 per cent of the cases does not require hospitalisation, as they can be quarantined at home and treated for mild symptoms.

"Patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic can be isolated at home or in hotels and Covid care centres, set up in cities and towns across the state. Our doctors are visiting home-isolated patients to counsel them on treatment. Only patients with severe symptoms or comorbidities need to be admitted in hospitals, as they require oxygen or ventilator and care," said Sudhakar.

Allaying fears about shortage of beds for admitting severe Covid patients, the minister said 1,400 beds have been reserved in private medical colleges in Bengaluru for admitting serious cases on priority.

"In all, 9,851 beds in state-run and private hospitals across the state have been earmarked for treating severe Covid patients. Though positivity rate rose to 15.47 per cent, case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent on Tuesday," he said.

Opens war room for oxygen supply to Covid-hit areas

Grappling with surging cases in the pandemic's second wave, the Karnataka government on Wednesday opened a war room to monitor supply of oxygen cylinders and anti-viral drug Remdesivir to hospitals across the state for treating Covid patients.

"A 24x7 war room has been set up in Bengaluru to ensure timely and sufficient supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug for treating Covid patients in state-run and private hospitals across the state," said Health Minister K. Sudhakar in a statement here.

The war room will work round the clock in 3 shifts to track the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir and ease the crisis arising out of their shortage. The state drug controller office has deputed 26 officials to operate the war room and a call centre with a mobile number (89517-55722) has been opened there for supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to hospitals.

The drug office has also deputed its staff to 17 medical oxygen producing units in the state for supervising their distribution. "A 6 kilo litre medical oxygen plant has been set up at Chamarajanagar district hospital to supply the gas to Covid patients under treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU)," said Sudhakar.

The state government has also directed private firms making industrial oxygen, to set up additional plants to produce medical oxygen. Shortage of Remdesivir of late has led to alleged hoarding and black-marketing of the anti-viral drug due to its shortage in cities and towns across the state.

The minister also held video conferencing with health officials in six districts to assess the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs in the state-run hospitals. "The status of infections and control measures in the districts were reviewed and health officials directed to contain the virus spread," Sudhakar said.