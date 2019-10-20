A pre-university college in Karnataka is likely to be de-recognised by the government for cracking a whip on the students by forcing them to cover their heads with cardboard cartons to prevent malpractice during exams.

Bhagat PU College in Haveri is now staring at its end for their cardboard practice after Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai instructed the deputy director on Saturday, October 19, for pre-university (DDPU ) SC Peerzade to shut down the college by next academic year.

Social media was abuzz with photos of the students wearing cardboards in the PU College while giving their exams on Wednesday (October 16). The decision comes after Bajpai had a meeting with the college management. The students of the college are likely to be shifted to other educational institutions.

"The college management has failed to give a proper explanation for the notice served. It has simply admitted its fault in a two-line statement. The recognition of the college will be cancelled," Deccan Herald quoted Krishna Bajpai as saying.

DC Bajpai had directed deputy director of the department of pre-university education to conduct a thorough inquiry in the incident. In his enquiry, the school management stated that they were driven by the unique ideas that were used by countries like Japan and China to prevent the students from copying.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary, Suresh Kumar, said that stringent action against the college authorities should be taken for using such acts against the students.