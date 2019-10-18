A video of a college lecturer from Bengaluru assaulting a student inside the classroom has gone viral.

The incident took place a few days back at Basaveshwara College in Rajajinagar near Yeshwanthpur, where a lecturer, identified as Harish, was seen brutally thrashing a student, Ravi, over alleged misconduct inside the campus.

The incident was captured by one of the students inside the classroom, where an angry Harish can be seen hitting Ravi on his head and slapping him on the face. He can also be seen throwing a bag at the student as he tries to run from the teacher's assault.

The students of the institute have demanded strict actions against the lecturer for manhandling the student inside the campus. International Business Times, India, tried contacting the college to get an insight over the incident but they have not responded.

The teacher is missing since the video of the incident went viral. The student has also not been attending classes.