A 25-year-old man murdered his 60-year-old father during the wee hours of Monday in Karnataka's Belagavi district after being rebuked for playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUB-G).

The incident took place at Kakati village in the district. The accused, Raghuveer Shankarappa Kumbar, beheaded his father, Shankar Devappa Kumbhar, and severed his head and legs.

It is alleged that Raghuveer wanted to play PUB-G but did not have an internet connection and asked his father for money to recharge his mobile.

Shankar refused to give him money and an angry Raghuveer beheaded his father with a piece of kitchen equipment while his father was sleeping. The police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him.