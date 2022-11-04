The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all transport vehicles, public and private, to install location-tracking devices and emergency panic buttons. The move is aimed towards ensuring "the safety of passengers, especially women and children" and comes after directions from the Union government.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, state law minister JC Madhuswamy said that 6.8 lakh vehicles, including 4.51 lakh cabs and taxis, 16,432 school buses, 23,077 private transport vehicles, 24,701 KSRTC buses, 5,138 contract vehicles, 1,900 tourist buses and 85,949 goods vehicles.

For this purpose, administrative approval of Rs 20.36 crore has been given. "Sixty percent of the funding will be provided by the union government, and the state government will bear the remaining costs," said the minister.

Possible impacts of the project

According to him, the initiative can help in curbing sexual crimes against women, accidents, keeping track of parking and unnecessary delays.

"The entire system that comprises vehicle tracking and emergency response system will ensure passenger safety and also will go a long way to prevent accidents and ensure road safety," said Madhuswamy.

"On national highways and state highways, vehicles move very fast causing accidents. GPRS devices based on the vehicle location tracking system (VLTS) will be able to track speed and determine whether or not vehicles stop at prescribed locations and follow the scheduled route on time. This can prevent unnecessary delays and stop unauthorised vehicles from moving," he added.

Further, he said that since the government will centrally monitor the vehicles, the initiative may help in clamping down on tax evaders and misuse of transport permits. It will also help the authorities track whether the vehicles are plying on the right routes.

In addition, Madhuswamy said that location tracking may also help prevent "unhealthy competition" in the private sector.

Vehicle tracking in other states

The Odisha government had also recently signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the development, management and operation of a vehicle location tracking system.

This comes as the central government, under the Nirbhaya scheme, has made VLTS mandatory for public transport vehicles and goods vehicles to enhance the security of women and children while travelling in public transport.