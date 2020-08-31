After a hot and humid week, Karnataka is likely to get relief from the heat with fairly widespread rainfall expected on August 31, September 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Speaking to a news agency, CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said, "Karnataka coastal districts very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August and 1st September and widespread rainfall on 2nd, 3rd & 4th Sept. South Interior Karnataka likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August."

Patil further added that a yellow alert has been issued in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts as they are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.