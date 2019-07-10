An under-construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru in which a person died and eight people have been injured. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sambu Kumar, was a native of Bihar. However, all the injured who were successfully rescued from the debris have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The rescue and search operations have been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence teams present at the spot. The fire department was also rushed to the spot.

News agency ANI said that the adjoining building was also damaged in the accident.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)