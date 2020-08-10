The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results are out. Class X students who recently finished writing their exams are now seeing an end to their wait. The results were announced on Monday at 3 pm.

This time the pass percentage has been 71.8% overall which is a drop from the 2019 results. Six students across the state have scored 625 out of 625, this year.

Pass percentage drops in Karnataka's SSLC results in 2020

In 2020, 8,11,050 students took the Karnataka SSLC exams, which were conducted between June and July amid serious debate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total number, 5,82,316 students have cleared the exams. Meanwhile, 2,28,734 students have not cleared the exams this time, TOI reported.

Compared to last year's pass percentage of 73.7%, this year the pass percentage is 71.8% showing a drop of 1.9%. The girls in the KSEEB results have outshined boys by 10%, where girls have recorded a pass percentage of 77.74% while boys have recorded 66.41%.

Students at 1,550 schools have cleared the exam while in 62 schools not a single student has passed.

2 Bengaluru students make it to the top

In the state, 6 students have scored 625 on 625, a massive feat. Of them, two students hail from Bengaluru— Chirayu and Nikhilesh Murali. The other four are — Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi, Dheeraj Reddy MP from Mandya, Anush from Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi from Chikkamagaluru.

In two days, the supplementary exam schedule will be released the education minister Suresh Kumar said at the result declaration press conference. Indian Express reported that the 18,067 students who couldn't write the exam due to COVID-19 will be able to sit the exams as fresh students.

To check the KSEEB results please visit: karresults.nic.in / kseeb.kar.nic.in

Then click on the 'Karnataka SSLC result' link and then enter your registration details.