Karnataka SSLC students have been eagerly waiting for their exam results after having finally given the examinations despite resistance from the opposition. After much anticipation, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had decided to announce the class 10 results on August 7, 2020. But it appears SSLC students in Karnataka will have to wait longer.

According to an NDTV report, a KSEEB official has said that the SSLC results won't be declared on Friday as previously announced. There's no clarity as to why the announcement of the results has been postponed, but the exact date of the SSLC results will be made on Monday. The results will likely be declared sometime next week.

"Karnataka SSLC results are not being released this week. Now, the results will be released next week. A decision on the exact date of release will be made on Monday," a KSEEB official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Karnataka SSLC exams and results

About 8,48,203 (4,48,560 are boys and 3,99,642 are girls.) students appeared for the SSLC exam held amid the Covid-19 scare. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April. The results of the SSLC exams in 2020 was expected to be postponed as teachers had struggles reaching the evaluation centers. But the board overcame the hurdle.

On 20 July, S Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told the reports that SSLC results will be announced in the first week of August. Later, it was announced that the results would be declared on August 7.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results?

Step 1: Click the website: http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/Result_stats.asp

Step 2: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet