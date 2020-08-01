The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate, popularly known as SSLC, will be reportedly announced in the first week of August. The board had conducted the exams between June 25 and 4 July.

About 8,48,203 (4,48,560 are boys and 3,99,642 are girls.) students wrote the exam in 3,179 held amid Covid-19 scare. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April.

The results of the SSLC exams in 2020 was expected to be postponed as teachers had struggles reaching the evaluation centres.

However, the board made arrangement for teachers to reach their centres. While it claimed that 80 percent of teachers turned up for the process, sources had told the New Indian Express that about 55 percent of teachers could only attend the evaluation.

On 20 July, S Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told the reports that SSLC results will be announced in the first week of August.

How to Check SSLC Results:

How to check your Karnataka SSLC / Class 10 Result 2019

Step 1: Click the Webste: http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/Result_stats.asp

Step 2: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet