Karnataka SSLC results are out and Haasan and Ramanagar have landed in the first and second places in 2019 district-wise ranking list. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hails from Haasan district and was elected as the MLA from Ramanagara constituency. His connection with both the areas has fuelled rumours on social media.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had conducted the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations in March and April and 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 exams. On Tuesday, the board declared its results and the total pass percentage stood at 73.70.
The pass percentage of the SSLC in 2018 was 71.93. Many people across the state are happy with this increase in class 10 results. But what has surprised some is the top spots in the district-wise rankings of pass percentages.
Haasan and Ramanagara, which never made it to the top five ranks, have landed in first and second spots in the district-wise rankings of SSLC results this year. This development has amused some social media users, who feel something fishy about the ranks and CM Kumaraswamy's link.
Some took to Twitter to express their doubts and concerns. Scroll down to read some Twitter comments.
Here is the table detailing the SSLC pass percentage and (ranks) of various districts in the last five years.
|Rank
|District
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|1
|Haasan
|89.33
|84.68 (7)
|69.58 (31)
|75.94 (24)
|87.21 (15)
|2
|Ramanagara
|88.49
|80.78 (17)
|78.55 (6)
|81.74 (12)
|89.62 (7)
|3
|Bang Rural
|88.34
|82.17 (14)
|77.03 (10)
|89.63 (1)
|91.10 (5)
|4
|Uttara Kannada
|88.12
|88.12 (2)
|79.82 (5)
|87.84 (4)
|92.87 (3)
|5
|Udupi
|87.97
|88.18 (1)
|84.23 (1)
|89.52 (2)
|93.37 (1)
|6
|Chitradurga
|87.46
|80.85 (16)
|72.64 (19)
|73.19 (29)
|85.95 (19)
|7
|Managaluru
|86.73
|85.56 (4)
|82.39 (2)
|88.01 (3)
|89.35 (8)
|8
|Kolar
|86.71
|83.34 (8)
|78.51 (7)
|78.19 (20)
|89.20 (9)
|9
|Davanagere
|85.94
|81.56 (15)
|75.33 (14)
|78.43 (19)
|87.15 (16)
|10
|Mandya
|85.65
|71.57 (28)
|71.73 (23)
|77.98 (21)
|89.78 (6)
|11
|Madhugiri
|84.81
|85.55 (5)
|71.84 (22)
|80.25 (16)
|88.12 (13)
|12
|Sirsi
|84.67
|78.06 (21)
|80.09 (4)
|85.24 (9)
|91.52 (4)
|13
|Chikkodi
|84.09
|87.01 (3)
|80.47 (3)
|86.00 (6)
|93.32 (2)
|14
|Chikkamagaluru
|82.76
|72.47 (26)
|74.40 (18)
|86.29 (5)
|83.91 (26)
|15
|Chamrajanagar
|80.58
|74.46 (24)
|75.66 (12)
|75.59 (27)
|89.04 (11)
|16
|Kopal
|80.45
|80.43 (19)
|76.05 (11)
|75.92 (26)
|71.91 (33)
|17
|Mysore
|80.32
|82.90 (11)
|72.03 (21)
|85.56 (8)
|89.13 (10)
|18
|Tumkur
|79.92
|82.97 (10)
|68.15 (32)
|76.10 (23)
|88.96 (12)
|19
|Haveri
|79.75
|76.76 (23)
|70.46 (26)
|74.55 (28)
|85.59 (21)
|20
|Chikkaballapur
|79.69
|68.20 (31)
|70.13 (28)
|80.92 (14)
|82.58 (27)
|21
|Shivamogga
|79.13
|78.75 (20)
|75.07 (15)
|77.57 (22)
|85.71 (20)
|22
|Kodugu
|78.81
|80.68 (18)
|77.09 (9)
|78.93 (18)
|86.90 (18)
|23
|Bellari
|77.98
|82.73 (12)
|74.65 (17)
|56.68 (34)
|84.70 (24)
|24
|Belagavi
|77.43
|84.77 (6)
|71.20 (25)
|81.09 (13)
|87.39 (14)
|25
|Vijayapura
|77.36
|83.23 (9)
|72.23 (20)
|70.57 (31)
|75.70 (31)
|26
|Bang North
|76.21
|77.37 (22)
|71.44 (24)
|80.52 (15)
|84.90 (23)
|27
|Bagalkote
|75.28
|72.70 (25)
|64.53 (33)
|85.71 (7)
|77.20 (30)
|28
|Dharwad
|75.04
|82.21 (13)
|77.29 (8)
|85.71 (10)
|84.54 (25)
|29
|Bidar
|74.96
|60.71 (33)
|62.20 (34)
|75.93 (25)
|80.24 (28)
|30
|Kalaburgi
|74.65
|68.65 (30)
|70.24 (27)
|79.02 (17)
|74.97 (32)
|31
|Gadag
|74.05
|67.52 (32)
|75.62 (13)
|64.09 (33)
|66.74 (34)
|32
|Bang South
|68.83
|72.03 (27)
|69.92 (29)
|72.80 (30)
|78.50 (29)
|33
|Raichur
|65.33
|68.89 (29)
|69.69 (30)
|82.19 (11)
|87.03 (17)
|34
|Yadgiri
|53.95
|35.54 (34)
|74.84 (16)
|68.57 (32)
|85.06 (22)
Sudeep shetty @sudeeps58085243
Hassan 1st.. Ramnagara 2nd something fishy #SSLCResult2019
Indudhar haleangadi @Amchi_dosth
CM of #Karnataka is from #Hassan, so that district topped the state....!! Currently he is an MLA from #Ramanagara , so that district topped second! Hence, Where there is Kumaranna, that place emerge at the top of table! #hdk #stateresult #SSLCResult2019 #SSLCResults2019 #sslc
Sunil Bariyanda @Sunil_Bariyanda
Hassan and Ramanagara dist as toppers. This shows this CM has not even left the education system clean. Corruption in ever corner. Mr CM dont play politics on SSLC Results. Never expected CM can utilize his powers to this level. Shame on u CM
Durga Ramdas Kateel @durgaramdas
#SSLCResult2019 Hassan from 7th place to 1st place Ramnagar from 17th place to 2nd place. Not only me, everyone are shocked seeing this. Looks Suspicious !!
Rahul @Raul98126235
Hassan first in #SSLCResult2019
How?????
Kids:students and teachers efforts
Mens:Rohini sinduri mam plan
Legends: Revanna Anna nimbus effect
#SSLC
Rahul Bekanalakar @RahulMurgod
ಏನಲೇ ಪಾ ಇತರಾಗು ಪೋಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್?? Karnataka #SSLCResult2019