Karnataka SSLC results are out and Haasan and Ramanagar have landed in the first and second places in 2019 district-wise ranking list. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hails from Haasan district and was elected as the MLA from Ramanagara constituency. His connection with both the areas has fuelled rumours on social media.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had conducted the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations in March and April and 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 exams. On Tuesday, the board declared its results and the total pass percentage stood at 73.70.

The pass percentage of the SSLC in 2018 was 71.93. Many people across the state are happy with this increase in class 10 results. But what has surprised some is the top spots in the district-wise rankings of pass percentages.

Haasan and Ramanagara, which never made it to the top five ranks, have landed in first and second spots in the district-wise rankings of SSLC results this year. This development has amused some social media users, who feel something fishy about the ranks and CM Kumaraswamy's link.

Here is the table detailing the SSLC pass percentage and (ranks) of various districts in the last five years.

Rank District 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 1 Haasan 89.33 84.68 (7) 69.58 (31) 75.94 (24) 87.21 (15) 2 Ramanagara 88.49 80.78 (17) 78.55 (6) 81.74 (12) 89.62 (7) 3 Bang Rural 88.34 82.17 (14) 77.03 (10) 89.63 (1) 91.10 (5) 4 Uttara Kannada 88.12 88.12 (2) 79.82 (5) 87.84 (4) 92.87 (3) 5 Udupi 87.97 88.18 (1) 84.23 (1) 89.52 (2) 93.37 (1) 6 Chitradurga 87.46 80.85 (16) 72.64 (19) 73.19 (29) 85.95 (19) 7 Managaluru 86.73 85.56 (4) 82.39 (2) 88.01 (3) 89.35 (8) 8 Kolar 86.71 83.34 (8) 78.51 (7) 78.19 (20) 89.20 (9) 9 Davanagere 85.94 81.56 (15) 75.33 (14) 78.43 (19) 87.15 (16) 10 Mandya 85.65 71.57 (28) 71.73 (23) 77.98 (21) 89.78 (6) 11 Madhugiri 84.81 85.55 (5) 71.84 (22) 80.25 (16) 88.12 (13) 12 Sirsi 84.67 78.06 (21) 80.09 (4) 85.24 (9) 91.52 (4) 13 Chikkodi 84.09 87.01 (3) 80.47 (3) 86.00 (6) 93.32 (2) 14 Chikkamagaluru 82.76 72.47 (26) 74.40 (18) 86.29 (5) 83.91 (26) 15 Chamrajanagar 80.58 74.46 (24) 75.66 (12) 75.59 (27) 89.04 (11) 16 Kopal 80.45 80.43 (19) 76.05 (11) 75.92 (26) 71.91 (33) 17 Mysore 80.32 82.90 (11) 72.03 (21) 85.56 (8) 89.13 (10) 18 Tumkur 79.92 82.97 (10) 68.15 (32) 76.10 (23) 88.96 (12) 19 Haveri 79.75 76.76 (23) 70.46 (26) 74.55 (28) 85.59 (21) 20 Chikkaballapur 79.69 68.20 (31) 70.13 (28) 80.92 (14) 82.58 (27) 21 Shivamogga 79.13 78.75 (20) 75.07 (15) 77.57 (22) 85.71 (20) 22 Kodugu 78.81 80.68 (18) 77.09 (9) 78.93 (18) 86.90 (18) 23 Bellari 77.98 82.73 (12) 74.65 (17) 56.68 (34) 84.70 (24) 24 Belagavi 77.43 84.77 (6) 71.20 (25) 81.09 (13) 87.39 (14) 25 Vijayapura 77.36 83.23 (9) 72.23 (20) 70.57 (31) 75.70 (31) 26 Bang North 76.21 77.37 (22) 71.44 (24) 80.52 (15) 84.90 (23) 27 Bagalkote 75.28 72.70 (25) 64.53 (33) 85.71 (7) 77.20 (30) 28 Dharwad 75.04 82.21 (13) 77.29 (8) 85.71 (10) 84.54 (25) 29 Bidar 74.96 60.71 (33) 62.20 (34) 75.93 (25) 80.24 (28) 30 Kalaburgi 74.65 68.65 (30) 70.24 (27) 79.02 (17) 74.97 (32) 31 Gadag 74.05 67.52 (32) 75.62 (13) 64.09 (33) 66.74 (34) 32 Bang South 68.83 72.03 (27) 69.92 (29) 72.80 (30) 78.50 (29) 33 Raichur 65.33 68.89 (29) 69.69 (30) 82.19 (11) 87.03 (17) 34 Yadgiri 53.95 35.54 (34) 74.84 (16) 68.57 (32) 85.06 (22)

Sudeep shetty‏ @sudeeps58085243

Hassan 1st.. Ramnagara 2nd something fishy #SSLCResult2019

Indudhar haleangadi @Amchi_dosth

CM of #Karnataka is from #Hassan, so that district topped the state....!! Currently he is an MLA from #Ramanagara , so that district topped second! Hence, Where there is Kumaranna, that place emerge at the top of table! #hdk #stateresult #SSLCResult2019 #SSLCResults2019 #sslc

Sunil Bariyanda‏ @Sunil_Bariyanda

Hassan and Ramanagara dist as toppers. This shows this CM has not even left the education system clean. Corruption in ever corner. Mr CM dont play politics on SSLC Results. Never expected CM can utilize his powers to this level. Shame on u CM

Durga Ramdas Kateel‏ @durgaramdas

#SSLCResult2019 Hassan from 7th place to 1st place Ramnagar from 17th place to 2nd place. Not only me, everyone are shocked seeing this. Looks Suspicious !!

Rahul‏ @Raul98126235

Hassan first in #SSLCResult2019 How????? Kids:students and teachers efforts Mens:Rohini sinduri mam plan Legends: Revanna Anna nimbus effect #SSLC

Rahul Bekanalakar‏ @RahulMurgod