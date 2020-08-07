Karnataka state education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the SSLC exam results will be released on Monday, August 10, at 3 p.m. This puts an end to all the confusion regarding the exam result date in the state.

Once the results are out, students who appeared for the board exams can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. More than 8 lakh students appeared for 2020 SSLC exams despite strong resistance from the opposition on the centre's decision to conduct the exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check SSLC exam results online?

Step 1: Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board.

Step 3: Fill in the details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marks sheet and take a printout for future reference.

How to get class 10 results in Karnataka via SMS?

In any case, if students or parents are unable to check the SSLC results online, they can opt for the SMS service. Students can send an SMS in this format: KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER to 56263 (replace the ROLLNUMBER with your unique hall ticket number). The result will be sent to the phone via SMS once declared.

Alternative websites to check results

If the above-mentioned websites are down, slow or not opening, students can always check their Class 10 results alternatively from websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. There might be some extra steps involved, but the process remains largely the same and the websites are self-explanatory.