Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has finally confirmed that the results of SSLC or class 10 examinations 2019 will announced on its official website at 12.00 on April 30.

In a statement to the media, SR Umashankar, Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Department, revealed that the SSLC 2019 results would be made available on the official website of KSEEB at 12.00 pm on Tuesday. The students, who have appeared 10th class exams would get to see their results in their respective schools on Wednesday, May 1.

SR Umashankar added that the Board had initially planned to declare the the SSLC 2019 results on May 2. But since everything has been digitalised, it was able to complete the entire process within the stipulated time. Hence, it decided to change the date and announce the results on April 30.

The KSEEB conducted the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams from March 21 to April 4 this year and 8.41 students have appeared for the Class 10th examinations. Over 60,000 teachers took around 26 days for evaluating the the answer scripts over 8.41 lakh student.

"We started the evaluation on April 10 and completed on April 24. On April 25 few papers went for evaluation. After that, we just took another five days to compile the results," said KSEEB director V Sumangala adding, "Despite the Lok Sabha, we managed to announce the results in record time."

V Sumangala also said that she had already infirmed all the high schools to download the results using their logins immediately after they are announced and make them available for the students in their respective places.

The students and parents, who are waiting for the results, can see their scores on this website. Here are some easy steps to download the Karnataka SSLC result 2019. Follow them

How to check your Karnataka SSLC / Class 10 Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet

However, Karnataka SSLC examinations were held between March 8 and April 6 in 2018. The KSEEB recorded the pass percentage 71.93%, which was higher than 2017's pass percentage of 67.87%. It should be seen that the board would see any further improvement this year.