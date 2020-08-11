This year the conditions to write the SSLC exams have been tough. Especially with COVID-19, even with the odds stacked high, some have come out on top, shining. Of them is 17-year-old Mahesh who found little time to prepare as he worked at a construction site.

The boy managed to score a whopping 616 on 625, setting a stellar example for his generation. Minister Suresh Kumar made a visit to Mahesh's house to congratulate him on his result.

Mahesh beats the odds with 98.5%

On Tuesday, following the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result for 2020, the Minister for primary and secondary education in Karnataka congratulated Mahesh B. Suresh Kumar visited Mahesh's home in Bengaluru, over his exemplary result in the SSLC exams.

Mahesh hails from Yadgir, studying at the Karnataka Public School in Indiranagar. The 17-year-old lives with his mother Mallamma and his two brothers. The boy works at a construction site and made time to study for the exams in between work, according to a report in the Indian Express he took five days off, to prepare for the exams.

Even with the little time he had on hand, Mahesh still emerged with a brilliant score of 616/625, speaking to the Indian Express he said, "I would concentrate on the difficult lessons. I relied on just the textbooks and notes. I was expecting more than 90 per cent. But I did not expect such a high score." He also urged Minister Suresh Kumar to appoint teachers in government schools as they face a shortage.

Suresh Kumar after meeting Mahesh on Tuesday took to Facebook to say, "Today I went to a little hut called his house. There is no room to sit at home. I congratulate Mahesh on behalf of the Department of Education and have the courage to arrange for a college education."

Mahesh will now be pursuing PUC in the Science stream.