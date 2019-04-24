Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is said to be announcing the results of SSLC or class 10 examinations 2019 on May 2 and the students can check their scores on the interest on this date.

The KSEEB conducted the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams from March 21 to April 4 this years and 8.41 students have appeared for the Class 10th examinations. The students are now anxiously waiting to see their score. But several dates about the announcement of SSLC results are doing rounds in air, which has created a confusion among the students.

One report claimed that the KSEEB would declare the results of the SSLC on April 30. Another buzz is that the Class 10th results would be announced between May 7 and 12. But the Board has not confirmed any of these dates, as it is still busy completing various process of evaluation.

Sources from the board claim that the evaluation process of SSLC examinations was completed on Tuesday (April 23). Matching of scores, calculation of percent, data correction and error amendment are still pending and these works will be completed within next one week. The board is now planning to announce the results on May 2.

The KSEEB will announce the results on its official website, before making available in the schools. The students and parents, who are waiting for the results, can also see their scores on this website. It should be note here that the board is yet make an official announcement about the above mentioned date. Hence, students are hereby to visit this page again to see the update of official date.

However, Karnataka SSLC examinations were held between March 8 and April 6 in 2018 and the results were declared on May 7. The KSEEB recorded the pass percentage 71.93%, which was higher than 2017's pass percentage of 67.87%. It should be seen that the board would see any further improvement this year.