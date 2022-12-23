The ruling Karnataka government is all set to commence developing the Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Koppal district of the state at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

In addition to it, the government is also ensuring airport connectivity, super specialty hospital in the backward district. Six hundered residential structures, parking and the information center will also be set up at the Anjanadri Hill.

The move comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust of Andhra Pradesh stating that the Anjanadri Hills located in their respective states are the real birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

However, lakhs of devotees have been visiting the Hills in Karnataka over hundreds of years and believe that it is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The historians and priests have given references in sacred books of mention of the Anjanadri Hill of Karnataka region as the birthplace.

The Karnataka government initially announced Rs 100 crore for the development and now the allocation has been increased to Rs 140 crore. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is laying the foundation stone at Anjanadri Hills in a grand function on February 15, 2023, according to sources.

The decision in this regard had been taken in the meeting held by the Minister for Tourism Anand Singh. Once the Ayodhya Sri Ram temple is built, most of the Hindu pilgrims, who visit Sri Ram temple are expected to visit the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The Karnataka government is also mulling development of Ramadevarabetta (Lord Sri Ram's hill) in Ramnagar district of the state as second Ayodhya. It is believed that Ramadevarabetta is built by Sugreeva (a character in Ramayana).

(With inputs from IANS)