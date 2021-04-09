As the Karnataka State Transport Employees League's indefinite strike entered third day on Friday, an employee working with the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) had allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his house near here, police said.

The incident took place at Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district, which is also the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio.

NWKRTC driver hangs self

The deceased identified as Shivakumar Neelgar, 40, was working as driver-cum-conductor attached with the Saundatti depot.

Sources close to the deceased family told media that he was serving as a driver-cum-conductor in NWKRTC for about 12 years and allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Thursday night.

The police however maintained that they are yet to ascertain the 'exact reason' behind the death.

(With inputs from IANS)