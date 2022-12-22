Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in China, the Karnataka government has decided to start monitoring international flyers coming in at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). In addition, the state will also send all Covid-positive samples for genome sequencing.

"We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start monitoring passengers there," state health minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The minister also stated that the government will soon release a new set of Covid-related guidelines and asked people to take the booster dose as a precautionary measure.

So far, only 20% of the eligible population of Karnataka has been administered the booster dose. "We have achieved more than 100 per cent in first and second doses. The experts are of the opinion that if a third dose is taken, there would not be much complications," Sudhakar stated.

"All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," he added.

Further, Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested that the state government should make the wearing of face masks mandatory yet again, reported The Indian Express.

"We will be suggesting the government issue directives on the wearing of masks in closed or indoor spaces and ask the people to take booster shots. Those who are symptomatic should get tested immediately. Moreover, sewage surveillance should be stepped up," a committee member was quoted as saying.

To discuss the situation in the state, the Karnataka government held a high-level meeting at the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha on Thursday.

"Health department officials and Covid Expert Committee members will discuss the preventive measures. People should not panic or fear the situation. If the guidelines given by the experts are followed, the disease can be controlled completely," said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

This follows directions by the central government, wherein it told all the state authorities to be vigilant and strengthen surveillance.

"In view of the increase in cases in certain countries around the world, it is instructed to use a mask if someone is in a crowded place, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or those of higher age," said VP Paul, NITI Aayog member (health).

He also stated that only 27-28% of people have so far taken a precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose," he added.

BF.7 variant in India

India has so far reported four cases of the Omicron BF.7 strain that is driving the current wave of Covid infections in China. Three cases have been reported from Gujarat and one has been in Odisha, as per reports.

All four patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and have now recovered.