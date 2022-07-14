The Karnataka government has decided to release 84 prisoners lodged in different jails across the state on the occasion of celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the basis of good conduct, sources said on Wednesday.

It has been a tradition in the state to release prisoners during the celebration of Independence Day every year on August 15. Sources confirmed that this time, a decision has been made to release 84 prisoners chosen among more than 15,000 inmates.

The Chief Superintendent of Prisons would give a report on prisoners to be released based on their good conduct during serving of sentence to the Home department.

The Home department in turn would discuss the issue with the Law Department and the matter would be presented in the cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister would take a call on the issue and finally the list would be sent to the Governor for approval.

The prison department has identified 84 prisoners including 4 women prisoners who are serving life sentence in the prisons. A total of 81 prisoners have served two third periods of their sentences, sources said.

The state government is likely to finalise the list within 15 days.

The Central government has also given directions in this regard to the state. They will be released on August 15.

The prison department is planning to release more prisoners during the occasion of the Republic and Independence Day celebration in 2023, sources said.