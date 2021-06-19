The Karnataka government on Saturday announced partial relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in 16 districts from June 21 to July 5, in view of the Covid-19 positivity rate falling below five per cent, though night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am every day would continue.

The weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 pm on Monday will remain in effect till July 5, said state Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, announcing the relaxations after meeting with his cabinet colleagues, bureaucrats and health experts that was held in his official residence in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the partial relaxations would be applicable only to those districts where case positivity rate has come down below five per cent.

"Two week partial relaxations like opening up shops till 5 pm will applicable in 16 districts like Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar, where case positivity rate has come down below five per cent," he said.

What's not allowed

However, educational institutes, religious places, shopping malls, theatres, pubs and amusement parks are still not allowed to open. Appealing to residents in the state to continue to strictly follow Covid safety protocols, the chief minister said that the partial relaxations include opening of shops and hotels till 5 pm.

Allowed with restrictions

Shops allowed to open till 5 pm.

Hotels are allowed to open till 5 pm for dine-in with 50 per cent occupancy capacity (without AC and excluding alcohol).

Outdoor film shooting, sports (without spectators) will be allowed.

Public transportation like buses, city buses and the Namma Metro of Bengaluru are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Lodges, resorts, gyms are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Districts with restrictions

While in the 13 districts, with a test positivity rate between 5-10 per cent, the guidelines mentioned in the June 11 order will remain effective. These 13 districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellary, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts.

In Mysuru district alone, where the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent, the lockdown restrictions will continue as it is with essential stores open only till 10 am.