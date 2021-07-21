The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) in Karnataka on Tuesday for the first time declared second Pre-University College (PUC) results without holding exams in the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

The examinations to second PUC were cancelled due to the second Covid wave in the state. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and DPUE Director Snehal stated that candidates who appeared could get their results by visiting the official website.

The cumulative marks for each student has been calculated by taking 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC, 10 per cent from the internal assessment, 45 per cent from the first PUC marks scored.

The aggregate scores formulation process was tedious and DPUE has taken more pains this year to complete the process, he noted and said that those who are not happy with the results could appear for the examinations that will be held in the month of August.

However, those who take these exams will be considered freshers. But they will have to take accept result and they can't choose between the two results, he underlined.

Kumar told reporters that students can check their PUC II results on the official website of the department -- pue.kar.nic.in -- and to access the results, students have to use their login credentials including registration numbers and birth date.

Criteria for evaluation

Owing to the second wave of the pandemic, Karnataka had cancelled the Class 12 board exams that were scheduled to begin on May 24 and end on June 16, after postponing them multiple times. Now, the DPUE released the results on Tuesday, based on the marks obtained by the students in previous examinations as was done by CBSE and other boards.

While the private candidates will have to appear for the examination, when the exam is conducted by the Board in August, the repeaters who have enrolled themselves for the exam will be promoted by allotting minimum passing marks along with five per cent grace marks.

There are 1,202 government Pre-University colleges, 637 aided Pre-University colleges, 1,936 unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges across the state. After SSLC (Class 10), about 10 lakh students enrol in the two-year PUC.

The courses offered by the DPUE are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science and Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.

Last year, a total of 5,56,267 students had appeared in the exam, and the overall pass percentage stood at 69.20. The pass percentage in II PU Arts, Commerce and Science stream was 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent, respectively.