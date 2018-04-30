The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the examination results of PUC II (Pre University Certification) on April 30, 2018 and the students can check the class 12th scores online on its official website.

A total of 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had appeared for the Karnataka PUC II year certification examination 2018 and this year's Class 12 examinations were held between 1 and 17 March 2018. In a statement to media, Shalini Rajneesh, the secretary of the primary and secondary education department, said that Karnataka PUC II Results 2018 would be declared at 11.00 AM on Monday.

As announced, the Board has announced Karnataka PUC II results at 11. AM today. The Class 12th results will be made available online at 11.30 AM on the official website of KSEEB and few other websites like results.nic.in, examresults.net. Students can access their class 12th results by entering their registration no.

Here are the steps to check the Karnataka PUC 2nd year results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB

Step 2: Click on the link for the PUC 2nd year results 2018 and fill up the details required to get your score.

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Karnataka PUC II Examination results 2018.

Students can also get their PUC 2nd year/Class 12 examination 2018 results via SMS. Here are the steps to get your results on mobile:

SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263