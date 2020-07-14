The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has finally declared the much-awaited results of the PUC 2nd year examinations on its official website today (July 14). The results are also sent to students via SMS.

The students of PUC 2nd year in Karnataka wrote all the papers except English, before the lockdown. They attended this English examination on June 18. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently announced the Second PUC results will be announced on July 20. However, The Department of Pre-University Education has managed to complete the process within time and it announced to declare results today.

The department of Pre-University Education will declare the results of 2019-20's 2nd year examinations at 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 14. The results will be made available on www.karresults.nic.in at 12.00 pm. The students, who have got pass percentage, will get their results via SMS to the mobile number (that they have registered during the admission) at 12.00," read the statement released to media.

In a notice served to principals of the PU colleges across the state, the Department asked them to download the PUC 2nd year result sheet and put on notice board. It also orders them to send results to the students via SMS. "Download IIPUC result sheet today 14/07/2020 after 12.00 noon from your principal login and should not to be announced in Notice board, read a statement from the notice.

"No student should be asked to come to college for seeing the result. Result should be sent through SMS / mail / phone / college website. No need to come to PU dept for collecting a result sheet like previous years. In view of Covid 19, result sheet will be sent through online from the department," added the notice.

The KSEEB has announced the PUC 2nd year results 2020 on its official website on July 20. The results will also be available on the PU Board and Karnataka results websites.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to check Karnataka PUC Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site link given above.

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC result' link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration number on the new page.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.