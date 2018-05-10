Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MPs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

He also emphasized that his party believes in equality and development for all and working tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.

Modi added that BJP is continuously working for the benefit of the SC/ST communities. "BJP has the highest number of MPs belonging to SC and ST communities. More and more people of these communities are connecting with BJP," stated the prime minister.

"We need to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women, BJP believes in equality and development for all," Modi added.

The prime minister, using his very own NaMo app, was addressing and interacting with members of the SC/ST and Other Backward Communities, as well as Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that he was confident of Congress' win in the Karnataka elections considering the many hurdles they have had to overcome in the last few years, and the development they have achieved.

Rahul Gandhi's confidence in Congress winning the Karnataka polls extended to the 2019 general elections as well. The INC president said that he may even end up becoming the prime minister next year.

(With ANI inputs)