Live

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict, at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 17, on the petition filed by 15 Karnataka rebel MLAs.

The apex court heard the plea by the rebel MLAs on Tuesday. They had moved the court apprehending disqualification, due to the delay in their resignations getting accepted by the Speaker.

Speaker KR Ramesh also sought time till Wednesday to decide on the disqualification and resignation of the rebel MLAs. The court, during the hearing on Tuesday, asked Speaker what stopped him for accepting or rejecting the resignations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought a clear response from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Speaker.

"You were silent on the resignations till the MLAs came to the Supreme Court... Why?" asked Chief Justice Gogoi.

Here are the live updates on the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka:

Live Updates