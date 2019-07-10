The political drama in Karnataka continues for the fifth consecutive day as the Congress-JD(S) coalition has not been able to pacify the rebelling MLAs.
Congress strongman DK Shivakumar is trying desperately to save the coalition government from collapsing. Shivakumar went to Mumbai to meet the 10 disgruntled MLAs but was prevented by the police from entering the premises of the Mumbai hotel where the MLAs are stationed. Since Saturday the MLAs are camping at the Renaissance hotel in Powai.
Apparently, Shivakumar's booking was cancelled as the MLAs claimed they were feeling threatened that Shivakumar would storm the hotel.
The rebel MLAs have moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, accusing him of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations.
According to the reports, the Supreme Court will hear the case tomorrow and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi is likely to appear for the rebel MLAs in the apex court.
Live Updates
JD(S) leaders camped at Prestige Golfshire Club practice Yoga
#Bengaluru: JD(S) leaders lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club, practice Yoga. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DPPYzoWotZ— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
MTB Nataraj blames JD(S) for the current political crisis in Karnataka
The housing minister MTB Nataraj blames JD(S) for the current political crisis in the state. The minister holds chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna responsible for the crisis.
The resignations are not being accepted deliberately claims the rebel MLAs
The rebel MLAs have requested the Supreme Court to direct Karnataka speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, to accept their resignations. They said that their resignations are not being accepted deliberately.
The MLAs claimed that the speaker's move to disqualify few of their resignations is unconstitutional.
Tearing up of resignations is an 'aparadh' that is unforgivable: Yeddyurappa
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru: We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/spshIAE63A— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
CM HD Kumaraswamy cancels all appointments
The Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled all his appointments for Tuesday and is reportedly planning a strategy to save the coalition government.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition raised slogans over the ongoing Karnataka crisis and accused the government of horse trading.
The hotel should be proud of a customer like me: DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar reacts on Hotel Renaissance cancelling his booking, says the hotel should be proud of a customer like him. He said that even if the hotel cancels his booking, he has other rooms.
"I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also," he added.
BJP stages protest against Speaker Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages protest against Speaker Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha for not accepting the resignation of MLAs. The state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said that they will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3 pm.