Live

After ignoring the deadline set by the Governor twice on Friday, the fate of the Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka can be decided with a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday, July 22.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said before adjourning the house on Friday night that a final decision on the motion of confidence, moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, would be taken on Monday. He said that the matter would not be prolonged under any circumstances, to which the government agreed.

Accusing the governor of interfering with the ongoing Assembly proceedings, Kumaraswamy and the Congress moved the Supreme Court. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, had accused the Speaker of delaying the floor test to help the Congress-JDS coalition.

Two independent Karnataka MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, also moved the SC on Sunday, seeking a direction to conclude a floor test in the state Assembly on Monday before 5 pm. They have made the Speaker, CM, and the Centre as the respondents in their petition.

Here are the live updates on the political crisis in the state:

Live Updates