Live

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will hold a crucial cabinet meeting on Thursday to save the besieged coalition government from collapsing. It is being reported that CM Kumaraswamy may resign after the meeting to make way for the Congress to lead the state government.

The JD(S) chief has also accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics by trying to poach the coalition party leaders. With the resignation of nearly 16 MLAs, the government has fallen into a minority which has given a boost to the saffron party. The BJP has also been demanding the resignation of Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. He has been accused of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying the acceptance of the MLAs' resignations. Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi is likely to appear for the rebel MLAs.

Live Updates