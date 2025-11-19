Karnataka Police write to META seeking details of 'prison videos'

Karnataka Police have written to Meta seeking details of WhatsApp accounts which shared the purported prison videos showing a serial rapist, murderer, and terrorist availing luxury facilities inside the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The Parappana Agrahara police, who are investigating the case, have written to Meta regarding the circulation of the videos. They have also attached the videos and sent an email seeking details of the accounts that uploaded them.

The police have sought information on the mobile device used to record the videos and the phone numbers from which they were forwarded.

They have also requested details of the WhatsApp accounts to which the videos were sent.

According to the police, Meta can provide the IP addresses and mobile numbers involved in forwarding the videos. They stated that they are waiting for Meta's response.

Investigations revealed that the video showing prisoners consuming liquor, non-vegetarian food, and partying inside the prison was recorded in 2023. Another video, showing liquor bottles placed on an English newspaper dated November 6, 2025, is a recent one.

Police have questioned one of the prisoners from Bengaluru Central Jail, who is suspected of having recorded the videos inside the prison.

The prisoner claimed that his mobile phone had been seized during raids conducted in 2023 and insisted that he did not know how the videos went viral.

Police have also interrogated actor Dhanveer twice in connection with the case, as it was suspected that the videos were shared from his mobile phone. He was asked to clarify to whom he had sent the videos before they became viral.

Police said he did not cooperate during questioning. However, when his mobile data was retrieved, investigators found evidence of the videos being received on his device.

Dhanveer claimed that he did not make the videos viral and told police that he had received them from a lawyer and forwarded them to jailed actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi.

Investigating officers are now discussing summoning Vijayalakshmi for questioning. Senior officers have given clear instructions to question anyone suspected of involvement in the case.

Earlier, videos showing VIP treatment to notorious rapist and serial killer Umesh Reddy, gold smuggling case accused Ranya Rao's close associate Tarun Raju and suspected ISIS terrorist had gone viral on social media, raising questions about prison authorities.

The purported video shows notorious serial offender Umesh Reddy, currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bengaluru. Reddy is reportedly living a comfortable life in prison. Videos show him using two Android phones and a keypad mobile to communicate freely.

Reddy - one of India's most notorious serial rapists - was convicted for raping around 20 women and murdering 18 of them between 1996 and 2002.

Initially sentenced to death, he later sought clemency by claiming mental illness. However, medical examinations at NIMHANS Hospital revealed he was completely normal.

Telugu actor Tarun Rao, who was arrested in connection with the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, is allegedly leading a luxury lifestyle inside jail in the purported video. The video showed that despite being in custody, Tarun has access to a mobile phone and television in his prison cell.

Even more alarming are claims that videos also show foreign and domestic suspected terrorists, including a suspected ISIS terrorist housed in Bengaluru Central, using mobile phones for communication.

It is further alleged that members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and other extremist outfits have access to smartphones inside the high-security facility, raising serious questions about national security.

Several videos have emerged in the first week of November, causing a major embarrassment to prison authorities.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given a strict warning to initiate steps to ensure that prison inmates do not get any luxury facilities, while looking into the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan.

Karnataka Police had arrested a BJP leader on charges of making a derogatory statement against state Home Minister G. Parameshwara in connection with the alleged luxury treatment given to terrorists and notorious criminals inside Bengaluru Central Prison.

(With inputs from IANS)