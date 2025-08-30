Karnataka Police Shoot Sexual Assault Accused in Leg After He Stabs Constable

Karnataka police on Saturday shot a wanted criminal in the leg when he tried to escape after attacking policemen in Belagavi district of the state.

According to police, the incident took place within the limits of Kittur police station. The accused, identified as Ramesh Killar, was shot in the leg and apprehended.

Police stated that Killar is facing multiple serious charges, including dacoity, robbery, an arms case, and another grave offence. Three Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) had been issued against him.

Acting on specific information, a Kittur police team went to arrest Killar around 6 a.m. on Saturday. During the operation, the accused attacked the policemen, stabbed Constable Sharif Dafedaar, and attempted to flee.

Sub-Inspector Praveen Gangolli initially fired a warning shot in the air and asked the accused to surrender. When he refused to comply and continued to resist, the police shot him in the leg and placed him under arrest.

Both the injured constable and the accused have been admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for treatment. More details are awaited regarding the case.

This is not the first such incident in Karnataka. On April 14, police in Hubballi had shot dead a 35-year-old migrant worker accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl after he allegedly attacked officers while being taken for questioning. Similarly, on March 22, Mysuru police shot a dacoity accused, Adarsh alias Murugan, in the leg when he attacked them with a broken beer bottle while in custody.