Over 2,200 saplings of Teak were planted by the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) led by ADGP Bhaskar Rao earlier this month.

The saplings were planted in India Reserve Battalion's (IRB), Munirabad premises located in the National Highway between Chitradurga and Bijapur.

The plantation was conducted with guidance from a neighbouring horticulture university who have helped the force plant mango, guava, custard apple and coconut saplings in their 175-acre campus.

In May, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Krishna Byregowd announced mandatory tree planting for construction of roads. The department said contractors will be given a defect liability period for three years, during which they have to rectify the road surface for any damages like potholes or breaks.

"On these lines, we are making it mandatory to plant trees and take care of them. Depending on the survival rate, the security deposit of contractors will be returned,'' he told The New Indian Express.