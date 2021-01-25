As the tradition goes, on the occasion of Republic Day, several police officers will be conferred the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service. This year too, the honour will be extended to nearly a thousand personnel for Police Medals on R-Day. From Karnataka, 19 police officers have been conferred the President's Police Medal For Meritorious Service.

Congratulating the winners of the police medal, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, IPS, shared the list of officers' names who've been conferred the honour. Below is the full list as shared by K'taka DGP.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

These medals are announced on the occasion of Republic Day. See full list below:

Dr. Subramanyeswara Rao Ayyanki, Inspector General of Police, State, Intelligence Bengaluru Babsab Shivagouda Nemagoud, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau Northern Range, Belagavi Basavannappa Ramachandra, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Finanacial Intelligence Unit, CID Ashoka. D. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Railway Sub Division C.Bala Krishna, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, BDA Vasudev V.K. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch State Police Headquarters Balachandra Naik, Circle Inspector of Police, Chitradurga Rural Circle, Chitradurga Honnagangaiah Eswaraiah, Assistant Sub Inspector, Intelligence Prakash, Assistant Sub Inspector, DCRB, Udupi Dist. Basavaiah Puttaswamy, Police Inspector, Women Police Station, Chamarajanagara Dist. Venkatesh, Special Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector, 3rd Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru Mohanraju Kurudagi, Special Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector, 4th Bn. KSRP Venkataswamy Chinnappa, Special Asst. Reserve Sub Inspector, 4th Battalion KSRP Shashikumar, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, Intelligence Bengaluru Jeethendra Kudukadi Radhkrishna Rai, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, DAR Kodagu Ramachandra Lokesh, Armed Head Constable, DAR Mysuru, Usman Sab, Civil Head Constable, Thipaturu Town Police Station, Tumakuru Dist. Satheesh Kempaiah Venkatappa, Head Constable, CID Carlton House, Bengaluru Prakash Shetty, Reserve Head Constable, KSRP 7th Bn. Mangaluru

Sood, IPS, also released two other names of officers on deputation, including Dr. Pronab Mohanty, Dy. Director-General, UIDAI, Ministry of Electronics & IT (Distinguished Service) and Sonia Narang, Deputy Inspector General, HQRS. New Delhi, NIA (Meritorious Service).