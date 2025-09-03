Karnataka police arrest eight in minor girl gang sexual assault case

In a deeply unsettling case that has captured the attention of Karnataka, police have detained eight individuals in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl. The incident, which took place in the Bajpe police station area of Mangaluru, also involved the viral spread of a video depicting the assault on social media platforms. The crime, which occurred in June, was brought to light when the victim courageously filed a complaint, prompting swift police action.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused had initially contacted the victim through Instagram, a popular social media platform. This individual then manipulated the situation to lure the minor to a secluded location where the crime was perpetrated. Another accused recorded the assault, and the video was subsequently shared among friends, eventually making its way to social media, where it gained widespread attention.

The police have charged the individual who committed the rape and the one who recorded the assault with gang-rape. The other accused are facing charges related to the distribution of the video. The swift action by the Karnataka Police in arresting the accused has been commended, but the incident has also highlighted the need for stricter regulations and monitoring of social media platforms to prevent such occurrences.

This case is not an isolated incident in Karnataka. Earlier, on April 14, a shocking crime was reported in Hubballi, where a youth allegedly attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl. When the child resisted, the accused strangled her to death. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station.

The accused had taken the girl to a shed, and when she screamed for help, locals rushed to the scene. However, the accused managed to escape after committing the murder. The girl's parents, who hail from Koppal, were devastated by the loss. The father, a painter, and the mother, a maid, had taken the victim to work, where the accused abducted her. The police later tracked down the accused, who was killed in an encounter when he attempted to flee.