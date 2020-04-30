Four ministers of Karnataka have gone into home quarantine after coming in contact with a video journalist of a Kannada news channel, who reportedly had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

All ministers have tested negative for coronavirus, although announced on remaining in self-quarantine on Wednesday, 29 April.

Ministers in quarantine

Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan, tourism minister CT Ravi, medical education minister Sudhakar, home minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the ministers who underwent the tests for the deadly viral contagion. As a measure of precaution, all these ministers have willingly undertaken home quarantining for the prescribed period.

The ministers came in contact with the video journalist who had met them between April 21 and April 24.

Nearly 40 other people who maintained communication with the video journalist, including his family members and other journalists from various media outlets have been quarantined.

According to the contact tracing map released by the BBMP sources, the journalist had visited the CM's office on April 20 and subsequently attended the ministers' interview.

For a person tested negative too, the protocol demands home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days, as they are primary contacts of a Covid-19 positive patient.

Ministers flouting the protocol?

Ironically, reports show ministers Sudhakar and Somanna flouting these norms on Wednesday by attending meetings and interviews along with other representatives and fellow workers.

Dr. Sudhakar, the Medical Education Minister had visited Mandya instead of being in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Health minister Sriramulu mentioned, "I will inform my colleagues that they will have to be in home quarantine as they are primary contacts. I didn't know they are out. Only after you told me, I got to know. I shall speak to them immediately."

In his tweet, Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan wrote, "After being informed that I might have come in contact with a COVID-19 affected person, I have been in home quarantine. I have tested negative, but will continue to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions."

State Home Minister Bommai also mentioned about his self-quarantine through his tweet.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Kasargod District collector D. Sajith Babu, Kerala HC Chief Justice as well as Meghalaya HC Chief Justice are also advised to remain in quarantine for the possible contacts with the Covid affected patients.