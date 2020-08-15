The riot in Bengaluru on August 11th, which broke out in parts of the city, has caused some major political backlash. The row over what started the violence and now, who to blame has taken centre stage.

As investigations have emerged with the SDPI as being 'directly involved' in the riot, calls for a ban on SDPI have become louder within political circles.

R Ashoka on SDPI ban

On Friday, Revenue minister R Ashoka said to media that the government is in the process of taking steps towards the end of banning SDPI activity in Karnataka. Citing their "direct involvement" in the violence in the city.

So far, numerous SDPI workers and leaders including Muzammil Pasha have been held by the police. While speaking to reporters, the revenue minister revealed, "Already several SDPI has been arrested. SDPI's direct involvement is clear," PTI reported.

The communal violence in Bengaluru has left citizens shaken, and the political blame game has gotten out of hand. Revenue minister R Ashoka added on Friday that he has asked the chief minister and home minister regarding the ban and evidence is being collected.

Previously Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that evidence pointed towards SDPI, on Thursday. Other ministers in BJP have also been hinting towards a ban on SDPI. The sentiment towards SDPI online has also been one of fury and rage. While investigations continue into what exactly took place, speculation has become hard to contain.