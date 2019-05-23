Live

The Lok Sabha election for 28 seats was held in two phases in Karnataka. In the first phase, Bangalore South, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga (SC), Tumakkuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajnagar (SC), Chikkaballapur and Kolar (SC) went for polls on 18 April.

Shivamogga, Dharwad, Bijapur (SC), Koppal, Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Bellary (ST), Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Haveri and Dharwad were the 14 other constituencies went for polls in the second phase.

The state recorded a polling percentage of 68.61 percent and 3.51 crore people exercised their rights among 5.12 crore electorate.

The Congress and JD(S) have jointly fought the election and the results if turns out to be in favour of the BJP, then it is expected to have an implication on the government.

The results will be announced on Thursday, 23 May. We, we will bring you the live updates of the counting.

