Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extension of state-wide lockdown by seven days. As the ongoing lockdown was to end on Monday, June 7, with the new announcement, the restrictions will be in place till June 14. The decision, according to Yediyurappa, is to contain the spread of the virus, which hasn't been completely curtailed despite the measures taken in the last few weeks.

"The cases have come down but the spread of the virus is continuing. The government has taken this decision based on suggestions by experts," Yediyurappa said.

No relaxations till cases come down

There will be no changes in the restrictions as the original lockdown guidelines will continue across the state. However, the CM said the government will be ready to relax the norms only when the cases come down. According to the official data, 16,387 new cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the state's Covid tally to 26,35,122, including 2,93,024 active cases, while 23,12,060 recovered till date, with 21,199 patients discharged during the day. In Bengaluru, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the state's caseload, 4,095 fresh cases were reported.

All essential services will be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m. Inter-district travel and all commercial activities has also been prohibited. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during the 14-day lockdown. Pushcarts, milk booths, hopcoms will be allowed till 6 PM. There are no restrictions on e-commerce deliverables and in-situ construction.