As Karnataka continues to report spiked COVID cases, CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown will be extended till June 7. Yediyurappa, addressing to the reporters, clarified that there will be no changes in the lockdown guidelines. The decision was taken based on advise of the technical advisory committee.

"People need to begin returning home at least by 9.45.. police allowed to taken action against violators," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier this month, the state government announced complete lockdown for 14 days from May 10 till May 24. Days before the current lockdown was to end, the CM announced extension of the lockdown by another 14 days. With this, Karnataka will be under complete lockdown till 6 a.m. on June 7, 2021.

Lockdown guidelines

Yediyurappa clarified that there will be no changes in the lockdown guidelines. All essential services will be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m. Inter-district travel and all commercial activities has also been prohibited. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during the 14-day lockdown. Pushcarts, milk booths, hopcoms will be allowed till 6 PM. There are no restrictions on e-commerce deliverables and in-situ construction.

As per the original guidelines issued by the state government for its 14-day lockdown, which remain unchanged, food deliveries/takeaways will be allowed but citizens must not take their vehicles. However, people can walk, and take away liquor from standalone bars.