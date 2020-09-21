The Legislative Assembly in Karnataka began its 8-day session on Monday. The Monsoon session is being conducted amid the pandemic. The government is now considering shortening the session to three days.

The opposition has, however, said that the session should remain as is. With numerous questions for the government, the opposition believes that the session will be necessary.

Agenda for the Legislative Assembly

With strict guidelines and precautionary measures, the session commenced on Monday at 11 AM at the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. The Monsoon session has been predicted to be one where the opposition is set to discuss the most pressing issues in the state at the moment.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the opposition has planned to address the COVID-19 corruption charges, the Karnataka floods. With 30 bills to be tabled, each one will require consideration in the assembly.

Regardless, over 50 MLAs will not be attending this session de to quarantine requirements. All ministers and representatives have had to undergo tests ahead of the session. CM Yediyurappa told the media ahead of the session, "Around 50 to 60 MLAs are unable to attend as many are in quarantine and there are myriad other reasons why they cannot attend in the wake of COVID-19. It is not safe to hold these sessions. The Business advisory committee will discuss whether the session should be cut short."

On the other hand, DK Shivakumar of Congress had told reporters, "The opposition has submitted 1,600 questions for this session. There are 30 bills that will be tabled and each of it requires two to three hours of debate. The government has to answer questions about flood relief.

We have questions about how badly the government has handled the COVID-19 situation. There is the issue of farmers, which is of utmost importance. We also have to put in front of people numerous corruption scams that the government has perpetrated. They (BJP) are scared of answering our questions. We have decided not to agree to cut short the session."

Earlier, Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan had also tested positive for COVID-19, and is unable to attend the session.