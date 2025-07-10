In Karnataka, a state in southern India, political discussions are intensifying around a potential shift in leadership within the ruling Congress party. The focus is on G. Parameshwara, the state's Home Minister and a senior Congress leader, who has become central to the ongoing debate about the state's future leadership. Recently, Parameshwara addressed the media at his Bengaluru residence, where he emphasized the role of the party's high command in New Delhi in making any leadership decisions.

"The party high command is closely monitoring all developments and will take an appropriate decision at the right time," he stated, highlighting the strategic oversight of the party's leadership.

The backdrop to this situation involves demands from various factions within the Congress party, including influential Dalit leaders, who are advocating for Parameshwara to be considered for the Chief Minister's position should a change occur.

However, Parameshwara, known for his composed demeanor, sought to downplay the speculation surrounding his potential candidacy. "My nature is calm and composed. I don't wish to start another drama company. Let's leave the matter," he remarked, indicating his reluctance to engage in political theatrics.

Parameshwara's political experience was evident when he addressed the timing of any potential leadership change. "In my political experience, the high command watches everything and takes decisions when the time is right. I won't say whether now is the right time, or tomorrow, or whether the time has already passed. The high command knows what to do and when," he elaborated, underscoring the strategic patience that often characterizes political decision-making at the highest levels.

The leadership debate has been further fueled by public statements from various party leaders, despite warnings from the party to maintain discretion. Notably, Dr. Yathindra, the son of the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has publicly asserted that his father will complete the full five-year term. Parameshwara, however, cautioned against such declarations, stating, "Many drama companies are operating in the state. Leaders shouldn't make contradictory statements. The Chief Minister is delivering good governance, and I don't want to add to the drama."

The situation is further complicated by recent comments from Randeep Singh Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, who indicated that the party would respect discussions on leadership. Parameshwara, however, distanced himself from these remarks, stating, "I'm not aware of that particular statement," and highlighting the diverse interpretations that often arise in political discourse. He noted that both the party president and the Chief Minister are actively engaging with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to gauge their views, with Surjewala conducting one-on-one meetings to listen to their perspectives.

Parameshwara also emphasized the importance of internal democracy within the Congress party, a principle he described as a hallmark of the party's enduring legacy. "This is not new. Ours is a party with a rich legacy. We've survived for 138 years because of our internal democracy, functioning style, commitment, and ideology. Minor issues will always arise in any party, but they will be addressed," he asserted, reinforcing the party's resilience in the face of internal challenges.