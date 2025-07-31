The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing a significant development as Home Minister G. Parameshwara has called for a meeting of Dalit MLAs and ministers. Scheduled for August 2 at Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, this meeting has sparked considerable interest due to the increasing speculation about the possibility of a Dalit Chief Minister in the state. This discussion gained momentum following remarks by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently expressed his dissatisfaction over not being appointed as Chief Minister in 1999.

Home Minister Parameshwara, welcoming Kharge's comments, stated on July 29 that there was no issue if the party's National President decided to return to state politics. This statement has added to the buzz surrounding the meeting, suggesting a potential reshuffling of political roles within the state. Sources indicate that Parameshwara intends to discuss the political developments that have emerged following Kharge's statement, as well as the issue of internal reservation.

The speculation about Kharge's return to Karnataka politics has been further fueled by reports that the high command is seriously considering this option, with a decision likely to be made after the Bihar elections. If Kharge were to be appointed as Chief Minister, it would mark a historic moment for Karnataka, as he would be the first Dalit leader to hold the position.

Implications of a Dalit Chief Minister

The potential appointment of Kharge as Chief Minister is likely to have significant implications for the current political landscape in Karnataka. It is expected that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be compelled to accept the high command's decision, thereby discouraging any anti-party activities. Additionally, sources suggest that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also a contender for the Chief Minister's post, would not oppose the move due to his close rapport with Kharge.

In a recent statement, Home Minister Parameshwara clarified that the upcoming meeting of Dalit MLAs was called to discuss the report prepared by the Commission headed by retired Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das on internal reservations. Parameshwara emphasized the importance of discussing the report's contents before it is submitted to the government, stating, "Before the Justice Nagamohan Das report is submitted to the government, we need to discuss its contents. No one should be unhappy or confused."

He further explained, "That's why I've called this meeting — to resolve our internal differences first. Once we have the discussion, we'll understand what the MLAs and ministers think. It's said that the survey is complete, but the report has not yet been submitted. The retired judge has assured us that the report will be submitted soon."

Political Dynamics and Broader Context

Parameshwara also addressed the issue of a previous meeting being postponed, stating, "Earlier, I had called a meeting at my official residence. This upcoming meeting is a continuation of that — held before the survey back then, and now after its completion. The goal is to ensure there is no confusion." He added, "At that time, there was a plan to organise a major rally, and the party asked us to postpone it. But now, they won't stop us from meeting. If the MLAs want to talk, no one can stop them. It is our discretion."

In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently addressed the media in Bengaluru, responding to questions about Kharge's statement expressing disappointment over being denied the Chief Minister's post in 1999. Shivakumar remarked, "Of course, he has expressed himself. What's wrong with that? What is wrong in expressing one's pain and feelings?" He also commented on the criticism from BJP leaders regarding Kharge's remarks, stating, "Let the BJP set its own house in order first. Their party is in disarray, and there are many internal conspiracies. You've seen their comments."