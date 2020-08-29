Karnataka on Friday (August 29) recorded 8,960 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's overall tally of infections to 3,18,752. However, it's deeply alarming to know that the state is yet to hit the peak.

According to experts as quoted by a leading daily, the deadly virus is likely to peak by the end of September or October beginning and start plateauing only by the December end.

Prof Sashikumaar Ganesan, Chairman, Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) and Head, Computational Mathematics Group (CMG), IIsc tells the New Indian Express: "We have done a six-dimensional, data-based computational model for epidemics that has been adapted for Covid- 19 in the country. Going by the trend and with the data till August 6, we will see the peak by September-end or beginning of October nationally."

What does peaking mean?

Peaking means to reach the highest, strongest, or best point, value, or level of skill. Several experts have said that the Covid curve will be seen peaking when the number of fresh coronavirus cases per week or every day will reach its zenith and then decline after that period.

However, it seems that experts are now divided over the matter. Some say that the plateau is expected towards the end of December, whereas, few say that it could be by the end of October. "More than a peak, Karnataka will have a plateau that will only reduce towards mid- October," said Dr Giridhara R Babu, senior epidemiologist and member of the state advisory committee as quoted by the leading daily.

India Covid update

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded 76,472 new cases, taking the overall coronavirus tally to over 34 lakh. The death toll in the country rose by 1,021 to 62,550.

Now, with 34,63,973 Covid-19 cases, the total number of active cases stands at 7,52,424.

26,48,999 people have recovered from the deadly virus, as per the health ministry update today morning.