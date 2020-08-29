India on Saturday, August 29, recorded 76,472 new cases, taking the overall coronavirus tally to over 34 lakh. The death toll in the country rose by 1,021 to 62,550.

Now, with 34,63,973 Covid-19 cases, the total number of active cases stands at 7,52,424.

Meanwhile, 26,48,999 people have recovered from the deadly virus, as per the health ministry update today morning.

Telangana records 2,751 fresh Covid cases

Telangana reported 2,751 fresh novel coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state stand at 1,20,166, deaths 808, total active cases in the state now 30,008.