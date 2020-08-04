NR Vijayendra Sharma, the priest from Belagavim in Karnataka who set the date for the Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan has run into trouble. The priest has been receiving death threats via phone calls. Reporting the incident, Sharma has filed an FIR.

While the callers haven't revealed identities, they are insisting that he push the date. In light of the situation, the police in Belagavi have provided him with security.

Belagavi priest under police protection after receiving death threats

The Ram Mandir has been a burning debate for the longest time and now when plans are underway, there are hurdles. The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will take place in Ayodhya, UP on August 5th with the nation watching. However, now problems have materialised just ahead of the event.

Priest NR Vijayendra Sharma who resides in Belagavi, Karnataka set the dates for the occasion. Pandit Sharma has now filed an FIR with the police over alleged death threats he's been receiving since the dates were announced.

The anonymous callers have reportedly been threatening the priest to change the date or 'face consequences'. They asked him why he was associating himself with the ceremony and threatened him when he said he was only doing his duty.

The 75-year-old has filed the report with the Tilakwadi police in Belagavi and has been given protection. The Ramjanmabhoomi Theertha Trust had approached Pandit Sharma to fix the date. The priest had consequently proposed 4 dates — July 31, August 2, August 3, and August 5.

It is yet to be seen whether these threats are mere instances, the police are keeping a watch. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in UP for the ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Modi.