Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR filed against two staffers of a matrimonial site for allegedly cheating a young woman by promising a good bridegroom through its site.

A single bench of Justice Hemanth Chandan Goudar, which had taken up the petition by Kannada Matrimony staffers Vijay Kumar and Chandrashekar, delivered the order recently.

The bench after verifying the complaint and documents in this regard stated that the main allegation against the accused is of receiving of Rs 3,700 by promising a good bridegroom. The allegation is made that they have not done their job and cheated the complainant.

There are evidence to prove that the matrimonial staffer intended to cheat the girl and hence the case against the staffers of the matrimonial site, the bench said.

It also opined that there are no elements to prove the allegation under IPC Section 420 and if the case is continued, it amounts to the misuse of judiciary. This case against the petitioners is illegal.

A woman had registered in the matrimonial site by paying Rs 3,700. One Amit Deepak from America had got introduced to her through the site. He took Rs 1.70 lakh from her saying that he had been stopped by customs authorities while bringing jewels and cheated her.

The woman had lodged a complaint against Amit Deepak and two staffers of the matrimonial site under IPC Section 420 and IT Act Section 66 (D). The police had registered a case against the accused and carried out an investigation. The staffers had approached the court seeking quashing of FIR against them.

